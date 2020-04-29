There’s Nothing To Interpret: 10 Glaring Indicators He’s Not Into In You — Even If He Says He Is

Unfortunately, when it comes to dating, not everyone is forthright with their intentions. People will make promises they never intended to keep and lead you to believe that they’re much more serious about you than they are. Thankfully, actions always speak louder than words, and when a person is not truly invested in building a relationship with you, it shows. There’s nothing to interpret and there’s no reading between the lines. Instead, take their behavior at face value because that’s about all it’s worth. Here are the are glaring indicators that a person is not into you — even if they say they are.

They stand you up

With the exception of life-threatening emergencies, anyone who fails to be somewhere they told you that they would is not feeling you. Furthermore, they don’t respect your time or you.