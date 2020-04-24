Maryland Mom Dies From Coronavirus After Giving Birth Without Getting To Meet Her Newborn Son

A Maryland family is in agonizing pain because their beloved matriarch lost her life on Tuesday due to the coronavirus, after delivering her last child, according to The Washington Post.

Wogene Debele, a 43-year-old Takoma Park resident, was admitted to the hospital three weeks ago after testing positive for the virus while nearing the end of her third trimester.

“We learned about it last night and it is really shock and a great tragedy to us all,” Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart told WLJA. “This is a family that everyone in our community knew.”

This beloved wife & mother lost her battle with COVID-19 not long after giving birth to her fourth child, whom she never got to see.

Heartbreaking.

The @TakomaParkMD community is coming together to support Wogene Debele’s family through this GoFundMe page:https://t.co/w8YJ3fmfw5 — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) April 22, 2020

Wogene was first treated on March 19 after she began experiencing loss of appetite and a dry cough. On her first visit medical personnel told her that she was not exhibiting enough symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus, and was sent home. By March 25, she was admitted to the hospital after her symptoms worsened. Doctor’s induced her labor after her results came back positive.

Levi was born one month premature, and was rushed into the neonatal intensive care unit. He was sent home on April 19 after spending 21 days in the unit. Wogene on the other hand, worsened in condition days after it seemed her symptoms were loosening up.

According to Mayor Stewart, residents began to rally around the family in the aftermath of Wogene’s death. Wogene was also an active part of her close knit Ethiopian community.

“People keep asking me what they can do. I’ve been getting phone calls and emails all day long and they’re like, what can we do? Can we get something for the baby? Do they need food?” said Stewart. “This is a community that wants to come together.”

Wogene’s family made a GoFundMe page in order to help offset the cost of funeral services.

“Wogene was kind, joyful, and a source of strength to her family and to all who knew her,” a description on the page reads. “She leaves behind her husband Yilma Asfaw Tadesse, and her beloved children Mihret (17 years old), Naod (10 years old), Asher (4 years old), and the newborn Levi, whom she did not even have the chance to see. Wogene’s family needs our support now more than ever. Your generous donations will help her husband in his role as a single parent.“

“My heart is broken. I don’t know what to do without her,” Wogene’s husband Yilma told the Post.