It’s Not All Doom And Gloom: Tika Sumpter & Thai Randolph Want To Show The Sweet Side Of Black Motherhood With New Site SugaBerry

Before being deemed “irreversibly infertile” by a physician, Thai Randolph underwent two unsuccessful rounds of in-vitro fertilization. During this process she was also tasked with the difficult experience of planning a friend’s baby shower.

“It was really tough while I was going through everything,” the Sugaberry Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network told MadameNoire.

What Thai didn’t know was that her friend, who was pregnant with twins, had also used assisted reproductive technology to realize her dream of becoming a mother.

“I didn’t even know she conceived through IVF because that’s how much of a stigma there was,” Thai said. “I had no idea she had been struggling with infertility. Many more Black women are talking about it now, thanks to a number of prominent celebrity figures like Gabrielle Union and Kandi Burruss who have talked about their journeys to motherhood. At the time, I didn’t have any resources. I didn’t personally know anyone who had frozen their eggs or gone through IVF.”

Thai went on to defy the odds and conceive naturally, but it goes without saying that her experience may have been dramatically different had she known her friend was in a similar position. Perhaps that’s what attracted the marketing executive to the business opportunity proposed by actress Tika Sumpter, who was introduced to Thai by a mutual friend. Tika, a first-time mom, was interested in creating a digital destination where Black mothers could connect and celebrate themselves. Today that site is known as Sugaberry.

“The narrative and the visual representation of Black women and Black motherhood was kind of bothersome to me,” Tika told MadameNoire. “The variation in which Black motherhood was displayed and the way in which mainstream motherhood was displayed. It was devastation and destruction for us. There was no sense of indulgence and really thriving in motherhood.”

While Tika doesn’t ignore the fact that there are challenges to Black motherhood — including our disproportionate maternal mortality rate and the systemic racism we face in the healthcare sector and society as a whole, she noticed certain platforms were only interested in telling our stories when there were themes of doom and gloom.

“There are statistics about Black maternal mortality, which is really important, and both Thai and I had some pretty traumatic experiences ourselves, but there was no other spectrum for us,” Tika explained.

Tika, who was diagnosed with preeclampsia while in labor, is clear that these stories are also important and need to be told. However, they should not be the only stories.

“I had preeclampsia. I was bleeding everywhere and my blood pressure skyrocketed. I was five seconds away from having a stroke or a seizure. The screen that showed my blood pressure, they turned it away from me because it was so high,” she said. “But it was almost as though there was no happiness or love in Black motherhood. It was as though we were just kind of grin and bearing it. There are women of every class that I know that didn’t have that perspective and I thought, ‘Why does everyone else get to celebrate and talk about real stuff while also enjoying it and thriving in it?'”

Thai admits she initially attended the meeting with Tika, which would later result in the birth of Sugaberry — a joint venture between the two women — with apprehensions about the proposed business model.

“I thought that I was coming in to give a warning about how tough this type of business is, especially those with the editorial skew in this marketplace,” Thai confessed. “I came in like, ‘Let me sort of manage your expectations.’ But after we sat down and listened to the sort of business proposition, I found myself putting on the hat of the consumer.”

It’s no secret that the majority of parenting outlets were not created with us in mind. And the more Thai listened to Tika’s business idea, the more invested and less skeptical she became.

“There are so many platforms for moms who don’t look like us. There are a myriad of resources and not one is dedicated to the experience of Black motherhood,” said Thai. “We wield tremendous influence when it comes to media consumption. We’ve been a great marketing tool for so many folks but we have been treated by brands and advertisers in a way that is not really thoughtful.”

Thai went on:

“I think it’s kind of what we see in the political arena: Just like our votes are taken for granted, our dollars are often taken for granted,” she said. “We’ve just been severely undervalued as an audience.”

What makes Sugaberry and its podcast, TheSuga, unique is that they’re not just for women who are already mothers, it is also for those contemplating the journey.

“We didn’t want to play this exclusive club where you need a child to get in. It’s also for those at the intersection of career and motherhood and contemplating motherhood and figuring out how to get there,”Thai said. “Whether you’re a mother now or you’re thinking about becoming a mother, we wanted to reach out to an audience who was at that same intersection.”

In other words, all are welcome to indulge in the sweet life.