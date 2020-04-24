There is a lot of financial help being offered right now. Government assistance. Personal lenders. Unemployment insurance. Assistance from mortgage lenders and car companies. Credit cards are offering help. But sometimes they’re offering you “help” so they can help themselves. Or the price you’ll pay for the assistance is more than you expected. Well, you may have assumed you’d pay no price because isn’t the nature of true help that it’s…free? Yes, but remember that most companies and even individuals will make sure they get something out of it.

Right now I feel like every other commercial is some company advertising the relief they’re providing customers. But when I pause the TV and read the teeny, tiny fine print, I find some details that aren’t very, well, helpful at all. While some are really hoping to provide assistance to those struggling during this pandemic, others are just looking to profit. That can even be true when accepting money from a friend or family member (which can be tricky). Here are important questions to ask before accepting financial help.

Do I need to pay this back?

It seems like the most obvious question in the world to ask. But right now, with so many individuals desperate for any sort of financial help so they can pay for urgent needs, some people just take the “assistance” without asking the simple question: do I need to pay this back? Whether it’s a car company saying you don’t need to make payments for the first 90 days or a sibling giving you $1,000, you need to know what the expectation is. Is this a true gift? Is that car company truly giving you a car for free for three months? Or are they tacking those payments onto the end of your loan?