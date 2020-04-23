“N——r Just Shut Up”: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Shares Racist Text Message After Speaking Out Against Governor’s Decision To Reopen

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared a racist message she received after she spoke out against Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to partially reopen businesses in the state.

With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you.

“Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”

~Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/dOimv9sdN3 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 23, 2020

“N—-r just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA,” the text read. The message appeared to be sent by a member of ReOpen GA.

“With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you,” she wrote underneath a screenshot of the text on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“‘Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance,'” she continued sharing a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of Bottoms’ followers repulsed at the text, and voiced support for Bottoms and her family, regarding the fact that her young daughter was privy to trauma.

We see you. Your daughter sees you. Thank you for doing what's needed. — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) April 23, 2020

Ignorance and willful evil* We have to give them credit for the intentional malevolence. — Octavia Butler knew… (@NotNikyatu) April 23, 2020

ReOpen GA denied any involvement with the tweet.

“We do not have a Georgia.gov emaiI address, either. This comment is mostIy IikeIy from a troII trying to tar our group, but even if not, the person absoIuteIy does not speak on our behaIf. The Ieadership team universaIIy condemns racism and hate speech, the group said in a statement obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

“We activeIy work to Iimit even divisive poIiticaI speech, as ours is a diverse movement that encompasses Georgians of every type.”

The uninitiated gall of the individual who sent the text to Bottoms only pushes forward the agenda of conservative protestors who want to see the states reopen, regardless of the fact that Black communities are suffering under the weight of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week Kemp announced a directive which would allow beauty salons, barber shops, gyms, nail salons and massage parlors to open on Friday, April 24, while restaurants and movie theatre’s would follow on Monday.

In response, Bottoms questioned the governor’s decision and revealed that he did not consult with local authorities.

“Our governor often defers to local control and I wish that this were an instance that he deferred to local control,” she said in an interview with CNN. “I don’t know how you get a haircut and keep a safe distance from someone who’s cutting your bangs. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The mayor maintained advocating for residents to stay home until public health officials weigh in on a measure that would allow for the safe reopening of businesses across the state.