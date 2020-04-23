Coronavirus May Cause Sudden Strokes In Young Adults

Medical researchers and doctors revealed an alarming new offshoot of the coronavirus in healthy adults in their 30’s and 40’s, CNN reports.

Doctors at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York believe there is evidence which suggests COVID-19 can cause patients in the above mentioned age range to experience sudden strokes.

“The virus seems to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, leading to severe stroke,” Neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Oxley told CNN.

Oakley and his team on average treat one to two stroke patients under age 50 per month, but since the pandemic the team has treated five. The group plans to publish their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Our report shows a seven-fold increase in incidence of sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of Covid,” Oakley continued.

“All tested positive. Two of them delayed calling an ambulance.”

One of the patients died as a result, others are in rehabilitation centers or the ICU, and one was released but will require intense care.

Prior to the discovery, public health officials listed symptoms such as a runny nose, fever, dry cough, tightness in chest or trouble breathing and loss of taste and smell.

Oakley acknowledges it presents a special challenge for residents in New York and areas with large infection rates, who have been urged to stay at home and refrain from calling 911 or reporting to local hospitals if they are experiencing basic symptoms, in an effort to not overwhelm hospitals.

“Up until now, people have been advised to only call for an ambulance with shortness of breath or high fever,” he continued.

Oakley said that those experiencing coronavirus symptoms should deploy the FAST acronym if they feel they are experiencing a stroke. F is for face drooping, A for arm weakness, S for speech difficulty and T for time to call 911.