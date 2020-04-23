15 Quarantine Uses For Honey

Making use of what we already have. Doing with less. Being resourceful. Being creative. Getting scrappy. These are some themes I see popping up a lot during this pandemic. We don’t just get to run to the grocery store any time we feel like it because we want one thing. We could get sick, each time we leave the house. And some of us are pinching pennies so we don’t exactly want to buy things too often.

We are turning our pantries inside out and digging into the darkest corners of closets and garages that haven’t been touched for years to find things we need. We’d much rather scavenge around our own homes for an hour than spend ten minutes at the grocery store finding exactly what we need. Our homes are safe. Our homes are (hopefully) virus-free. This is an excellent time to get to know the powers of some of the things you already have at home that you may have overlooked. Today let’s focus on honey because it is a superfood in every sense of the word—it practically has super powers.