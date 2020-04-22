Alabama Family Loses Three Members To Coronavirus After Nine Test Positive

In Gadsden, Alabama, one family is dealing with unimaginable loss stemming from the coronavirus.

According to ABC 33/40, nine members of the family tested positive, while dealing with the death of three family members which took place over the last week.

Kyra Porter and eight of her close family members recently tested positive for the #coronavirus.https://t.co/iaTs6n3BD0 — Guy Rawlings (@GuyWVTM13) April 21, 2020

The outlet spoke with family member

“My sister passed away Monday, the 13th. Five days later my father passed and then about an hour later my cousin passed, the same day,” Porter said.

While the family cannot trace the origins of how they caught the virus, the spread of it may have been exacerbated as the family chose to quarantine with one another during the state’s stay-at-home order.

“We weren’t out in malls. We had stopped going to church on Sundays to stay in,” Porter explained. “We were just at home. I don’t know where we contracted it from, which one of us contracted it first.”

However, to ensure safety, family members began to social distance once multiple members tested positive and were hospitalized.

“We just simply wanted everybody to get well and come home because we’re a close-knit family,” Porter said. “We just wanted to get back to life as usually but it’ll never be the same.”

Porter shared she will remember her sister for her vibrant spirit and love of her family, while cherishing her father who loved to grill and her cousin who was the life of the party.

Porter, along with her surviving family members, tested positive for the virus and are anxiously awaiting a second set of results.

She said she hopes communities everywhere will take precaution and the effects of covid-19 into consideration.

“I just want people to take the virus seriously and don’t be in such a hurry to get back in public,” Porter said.

The family members will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 22. Sending prayers and support to Porter’s family and anyone who has lost a loved one due to the virus.