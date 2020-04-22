I was just thinking about the fact that this is the first pandemic of this nature for which we’ve had the Internet. We have had other novel viruses sweep the nation in recent years like Ebola, swine flu, and SARS. But none of those resulted in a total economic shutdown and a requirement that we all stay in our homes unless we must leave for work at our essential jobs, or to run errands at essential businesses. We really got to continue our lives in a mostly normal fashion during those other viruses. But not this one.

When the Spanish flu or the Black Plague hit us humans, those were very different times. There were of course many differences and many innovations that people didn’t have at that time that we have now. But one notable one really stands out for me: the Internet. Thanks to the Internet, we actually are getting to, in many ways, still live somewhat “normally”—in spite of social distancing being very unnatural for us. A little gratitude has been getting me through this so let’s just take a moment to examine exactly how the Internet is saving our a**es right now. Really, imagine what this quarantine would be like without it.

The ability to send and receive money

Imagine living in a time, right now, when you still needed to personally deliver money to the companies you had to settle up with. The water company. A clothes tailor. The person who fixed your car. Paying for something would risk exposure to the virus each and every time. Now we can just pay someone online. And they can pay us! So we never need to leave our homes or touch physical, dirty money to pay and be paid.