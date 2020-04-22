Things You’re Probably DIYing For The First Time Now

Some things are still just a phone call or click away. It’s not as if civilization has collapsed. But we are often now having to ask ourselves just how important any task or errand is before leaving the house to do it. Is it important enough to risk exposing ourselves to the virus? Or to risk becoming a carrier of the virus and bringing it back to our loved ones at home? When it comes to hiring someone else to do something for us, we are asking ourselves several questions. Again, we ask if it’s worth possible exposure to the virus. We also ask if it’s worth spending money paying someone else to do something when we’ve potentially lost our jobs, taken pay cuts, or fear either of those things could happen any week now. Very often the answer is a resounding “No.”

I don’t like to say anything good can come out of the Coronavirus (in fact I’ve written at length on how there is no silver lining here), but I will say that, perhaps most of us were pretty reliant on others to do a lot of things for us before. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing—that’s called supporting the economy. I’ll do what I do best and then pay the professionals to do the other stuff for me. Right now, however, we don’t always have the option to pay someone else and so we are DIYing a lot of things for the first time.



Haircuts

For better or for worse and mostly for worse, we are cutting our own hair. Having perfect hair is not a necessity (though it really feels like it) so risking exposure to the virus by seeing a hairdresser feels irresponsible. So we are snipping our own locks and the results are, um, special.