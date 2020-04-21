Georgia Woman Released From Hospital After Beating The Coronavirus Right Before Her 100th Birthday

Maude Burke will launch into the centenarian club after she was recently released from the hospital overcoming the coronavirus.

Burke, 99, was interned at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, while she battled the virus, according to WSBV-TV.

The hospital documented her tear-jerking release in a video posted to its Facebook page on Thursday.

In the video, which seems dreamlike like it was acted out from a scene in a movie or TV drama like Grey’s Anatomy, Burke can be seen being wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney while nurses, doctors, and other medial staff line the hallway clapping in her honor.

“We continue to celebrate with our #COVID_19 patients when they get well enough to go home from our hospitals, the post began.

“This celebration was extra special. Maude Burke is just a few months shy of her 100th birthday! She is the oldest COVID-19 patient we’ve been able to discharge. Her strength and determination are amazing, and we wish her well as she continues to recover. Thank you for being an inspiration, Ms. Maude!”

The video is currently the most popular video on the hospital’s page, with over 2,000 views and 1,600 shares. Commentators sing Burke’s praises, lamenting over her miracle recovery, while others shared their grief in losing loved ones to the virus.

Georgia recently made national news after the state’s Governor Brian Kemp, announced he would partially open several essential businesses on Friday, April 24, including hair salons, barber shops and gyms. Several entertainment services like theaters and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers the following week. Local authorities are now weighing the directive alongside the public health crisis which has largely affected Black communities and neighborhoods nationwide.

Aside from the politicians who are using human lives to appease corporate greed, we wish Maude Burke all the best as her story shines a light among the dark of the COVID-19 crisis!