How To Maintain Mental Health During Quarantine

Maybe some of us saw this coming and maybe some of us didn’t, but we probably all understand that it’s happening now: our mental health is suffering. Whether you’re working, not working, quarantined alone, quarantined with others, an extrovert, or an introvert, you’re probably beginning to feel the impact that quarantine can have on one’s mental wellness at this point. You’ve seen all of the commercials now advertising for emotional wellness hot lines, Zoom therapy sessions, online groups dedicated to tackling depression, and more. In addition to worrying about having enough food, having enough work, having enough savings, and having enough social distance from others, we are worried about having our mental health.

Humans weren’t built to be alone. We are pack animals. We weren’t built to NOT plan for the future—we are planners and builders and creators and innovators. And we feel we have no place to direct all of those impulses right now. It can cause depression and anxiety, even in the strongest of us. Here are important tips for keeping your mental and emotional well-being right now.