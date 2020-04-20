Some People Don’t Know How To Love: Reginae Shares The Advice Her Father Gave Her After Breakup With YFN Lucci

Breakups are no cakewalk. And when they’re played out in the public eye, complete with embarrassment, they’re even worse. Reginae Carter found herself in this situation with rapper YFN Lucci. Thankfully, after some back and forth, she saw the light and the two are no longer together. On tonight’s episode of ”T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” Reginae discussed the breakup with her mother Toya Wright and how her split from Lucci helped bring she and her father, rapper Lil Wayne, closer together.

See what she had to say below.

Toya: How are you feeling about the breakup with Lucci?

Reginae: Good actually. I’m getting a chance to really get to know myself and love myself before I allow myself to love somebody else.

Toya: It’s not easy getting over it. When I went through heartbreak. It took me a long time to love again.

Reginae: It’s bringing me and my father closer together because I’ve opened up to him. He’s been giving me advice.

Toya: So how you feel about that?

Reginae: To hear my daddy tell me, ‘Lucci, he loves you probably but he’s not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he’s doing.’

Toya: Right. Your daddy been through it!

Reginae: He’s been through it all.

Later, in her confessional, Reginae said, ‘My father told me that sometimes when people don’t know how to love themselves, they don’t know how to love other people and you can’t blame them for that. Sometimes people just don’t know how to love. Lil Wayne! He made the song!

Reginae said the relationship with her father has improve and the two are discussing getting in the studio together.

You can take a look at the clip from the episode in the video below.