Do Issa And Molly Fight Fair? And Other Questions From Last Night’s Episode Of “Insecure”

I think we can all admit that last night’s episode of “Insecure” was a little less about action. The details were in the subtlety. They managed to jam back a lot in those thirty minutes, in a way that hopefully builds up to next week’s events. We’ll see. Personally, after the episode, I had a lot of questions about the choices people made with their closest relationships. And while it’s not intense, drink-throwing drama, this is how real life looks: small moments that culminate into the memories that ultimately shape us.

Let’s check some of them out below…in no particular order.