Michelle Obama Will Host A Weekly Reading Series, ‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’

Since children are homeschooling and can’t engage in any extracurricular activities, former First Lady Michelle Obama has come up with a bright idea to keep children entertained. Mrs. Obama has partnered with PBS Kids and Penguin House to bring us a weekly story time series in support of Penguin Random House’s “Read Together, Be Together” literacy initiative and PBS KIDS’ “Read-Along” project on Facebook and YouTube.

According to reports, Mrs. Obama will host “Mondays with Michelle Obama” for four weeks beginning tomorrow, April 20th, 2020. Each week, she will read one of her favorite children’s books aloud. For the first week she will be reading The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

“I’m thrilled to share some of my favorite children’s books and give kids an opportunity to practice their reading (while giving families a much-needed break!),” she tweeted.

Mrs. Obama expressed being excited to share her joy of reading with children while they are at home during such a devastating time.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” Mrs. Obama said in a statement. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic in storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere. At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories.”

During the storytelling series, Mrs. Obama will read books like There’s a Dragon in Your Book by Tom Fletcher, Miss Maple’s Seeds by Eliza Wheeler and The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. “Mondays with Michelle Obama” will livestream at 12:00 p.m eastern time every Monday on PBS Kids’ Facebook page and their YouTube channel and on Penguin Random House’s Facebook page as well. The videos will remain available for viewing after the livestream is over.