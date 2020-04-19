The Mother Of Offset’s Daughter Alleged That Cardi Threatened To Smack Her

One of the mothers of Offset’s four children is bumping heads with his wife, Cardi B. Nicole Algarin aka Shya L’amour, who is the mother of his eldest daughter Kalea, claims that when she tries to approach the “Press” rapper privately, she is met with threats. In a video she uploaded to Instagram, she vented about being tired of Cardi’s alleged disrespect and revealed that she has threatened to lay hands on her on more than one occasion.

“Y’all think that I didn’t try to come to this woman privately?” she said in an Instagram video. “I came to [Cardi] privately and respectfully, and she still come with the disrespect talking about she gon’ smack me. This is your second time threatening me. This is your second time threatening me! I’m done trying to save face for m———rs who don’t give a f–k about me and they’re disrespectful and stupid.”

She added that she is quite disappointed in the Bronx’s rapper response and is tired of trying to reason with her.

“I came to you respectful. It’s like talking to a f—–g wall, man. These people [are] slow. Women are supposed to stick together knowing that these men be on the BS … But let me not even act like it was for you. It was really for me, based on my morals and how I move and my principles.”

Algarin and Offset are currently in family court and she is reportedly struggling to provide for her children during the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting more child support.

“She’s like all of us, she’s struggling,” her lawyer Fani T. Willis said in court according to Bossip. “She’s an hourly wage worker, she’s got two beautiful little girls…she’s not doing well in terms of resources people need.”

Algarin served the “Clout” rapper through a local newspaper and appeared in court last week to prove that she had been trying to reach out to him but she had no success doing so.

Take a look at what Algarin had to say below.