Blue Ivy Just Showed Us Why We Need To Wash Our Hands In An Adorable PSA

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the entire country, washing your hands has been everyone’s number one priority .Over 742,000 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus and the death toll continues to rise. Health officials aren’t the only one encouraging us to be safe. In a DIY video, Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy showed us why it’s imperative to wash our hands and how it stops the spread of COVID-19.

“My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus,” her grandmother Tina Lawson captioned the video.

In a video on Lawson’s page, the 8-year-old did a cute experiment to show us what happens to the virus when we wash our hands.

“Hey Y’all and since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment you can do at home too,” she said. “This is why it’s important to wash your hands.”

In the video, she has a small cup of soap and a bowl full of water and pepper with the pepper representing the coronavirus. She dips her finger in the soap and then dips it into the bowl. When her finger hits the water, the pepper quickly moves to the edge of the bowl.

“And the virus goes out,” she said. “This is why it’s very important to wash your hands because if you wash your hands your hands will stay clean. But if you keep your hands dirty you might get sick.”

New York City continues to be the epicenter for the virus, with over 18,000 deaths and over 242,000 cases. The NY PAUSE order, which closed all non-essential businesses and put social distancing in place, has been extended to May 15th, 2020. New York schools will also remained closed for the rest of the school year.

Take a look at Blue’s PSA/DIY video below.