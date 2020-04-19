Kobe Bryant’s Former Teammate Sent Vanessa Bryant Flowers For Their Wedding Anniversary

A few months after his tragic death, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. To commemorate the special day, she posted a throwback picture and a loving message to her late husband.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Bryant spent the special day with their three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“Vanessa plans to spend her wedding anniversary with her daughters, celebrating Kobe in their own special way. Although the family is currently in quarantine, Vanessa still would have done something private with her girls.”

Mrs. Bryant also received a pleasant surprise. Bryant’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Cat sent her beautiful red roses to wish her a happy anniversary.

“Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. ❤️💔🙏🏽Thank you @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol,” she captioned the picture on Instagram.

The two lovebirds met back in 1997 on the set of Kobe’s music video back when he tried at a rap career. They tied the knot a few years later in 2001.

Bryant and their daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, died in a plane crash on January 26th while on their way to Gianna’s basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy. The seven other people on board died in the crash as well.

Mrs. Bryant also received another pleasant surprise when Gianna was named a honorary draft pick during the WNBA Draft last Friday (April 17).

“Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year,” she said in a video. “It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl.”