This L.A Rapper Will Be Releasing His Own Red Wine This Summer

Snoop Dogg is known as a marijuana connoisseur but his next venture shows he also loves wine. The Long Beach native is partnering with 19 Crimes, a line of wines inspired by the convicts turned colonists that built Australia, to launch his own red wine. The Doggfather will be releasing his “Snoop Cali Red” wine in the summer of 2020.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” the Grammy-nominated rapper said in a statement. “It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

This will be the Australian brand’s first California wine so of course they chose the west coast’s number one representative to bare his face on the label.

John Wardley, TWE Marketing Vice President for the Americas, said there is no better partner for this brand than Snoop Dogg.

“Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

The Snoop Cali Red, which will cost $12, is a red wine blend of 65 percent Petite Syrah, 30 percent Zinfandel and five percent Merlot.

19 Crimes prides itself on being the first wine brand to bring their labels to life. With the download of an app, the customers can speak to the people on the labels through augmented reality.

Snoop is getting quite comfortable endorsing products other than albums. He was recently the face of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich, a plant-based breakfast sandwich that uses a donut for a bun. Let’s not forget his VH1 cooking show with Martha Stewart, Potluck Dinner Party.