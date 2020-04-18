WNBA Makes Gianna Bryant A Honorary Draft Pick

A few months after the tragic death of Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant who died in the same plane crash as she did, one of her dreams came true.

At yesterday’s WNBA Draft (April 17), the league’s commissioner Cathy Engelbert named Bryant a honorary draft pick, according to the New York Post. She also named Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester as honorary draft picks, two of Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy teammates who also tragically died in the same plane crash in January of this year.

“These athletes represented the future of the WNBA,” Englebert said at the start of the draft. “Players who were following their passion, acquiring knowledge of the game, strengthening skills that were way beyond their years. They represent the next generation of stars in our league.”

Bryant’s mother, Vanessa, expressed her gratitude to Engelbert for acknowledging her late daughter.

“Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year,” she said in a video. “It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a plane crash on January 26th, 2020 while en route to a game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousands Oaks, CA. Seven others also perished in the crash: Altobelli and her parents, John and Keri, Christina Mauser, Chester’s mother Sarah and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

After the fatal crash, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. where Bryant accuses Zobayan of being negligent in eight ways including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.