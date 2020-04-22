This Giveaway Is Your Chance To Win a $1000 DoorDash Gift Card

Staying at home all day mostly means the same thing for everybody — we’re spending nothing on transport, we’re no longer buying those daily cups of coffee we once swore we couldn’t live without, but here’s the thing: we’re all spending way too much on FOOD. Honestly, what even is a three-square meal at this point, when so many of us are already averaging about four meals a day, with little snack breaks in between? It may not be the wisest way to live, but if there’s anything we should’ve learned so far, it’s that life is too damn short, and you finna make the most of it even if you’re stuck indoors. So feel free to nibble on a few more goodies. We see you, and we respect it.

Also, if you’re a foodie who’s tired of spending their own money on food, then we’ve got something good for you. We’re giving you a chance to enter for a DoorDash Gift Card Giveaway worth a cool $1,000. Still want to cop some chow from your fave restaurants even in lockdown szn? DoorDash is your realest plug. And with a $1,000 gift card, the possibilities are endless. Imagine being at home, surrounded by delicious meals and desserts. You know you want it.

Apart from that, DoorDash also connects you instantly with the best restaurants in your city through their large network, so you get to enjoy fine dining from the comfort of your home. You can also customize your delivery preferences and minimize contact with your delivery guy, so everyone stays safe and healthy.

This giveaway is offering you a chance to enjoy your fave foods, drinks and a range of takeout options in the most stress-free way. It’s totally perfect for quarantine date night for you and bae. Entry to the giveaway is free and easy, all you have to do is sign up and you’re good to go! Don’t front — you know you want it. Sign up and prepare to experience a burst of extraordinary flavors at any time of the day.

The $1,000 DoorDash Gift Card Giveaway – $1000 See Deal

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.