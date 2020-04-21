Mourning The Death Of Loved One In The Age Of COVID-19 Can Feel Impossible

This week, I logged onto Facebook to see that my aunt tagged me in a video. I was startled when I realized that the video was the live stream of her best friend’s funeral service. I later came to the conclusion that this was her way of coping with this loss during our time of social distancing. She needed someone else to share the experience with her and, truthfully, she’s not alone.

COVID-19 has dramatically altered the way that we say goodbye to loved ones and the way that we grieve their deaths. Many states have imposed restrictions that prohibit gatherings that exceed 10 people at a time — including funerals. When I think of grieving in the age of COVID-19, I think of Sandy Brown, the Detroit woman who lost her entire family in a three-day span. First, the virus took her husband of 35 years, 59-year-old Freddie Lee Brown Jr., then it claimed her 20-year-old son Freddie Lee Brown III. What was even more heartbreaking than the minimalist funeral Brown was forced to hold and the fact that there were many relatives who would never get to say goodbye was the fact that loved ones were also unable to physically console her during her time of need.

“Friends and relatives brought over dinner, but because of the disease, they couldn’t come inside or even hand it to Brown. Instead, she opened the garage door and they put the food on a table there,” Francis X. Donelly explained in his report for the Detroit News. “They then walked to the front steps and she opened the front door, leaving them separated by a glass screen door. They placed their hands on the screen door, they looked at each other and they cried.”

While Brown’s story is soul-crushing, it’s become an increasingly common one and while the story of her family’s scant send-off is distressing, some families are not even getting that much. As New York City continues to bear the brunt of coronavirus cases in the country, hospitals are not the only facilities that are being overrun. Morgues and funeral homes are struggling to keep up with demand as well, which means some families are forced to forgo funeral services altogether.

While we had previously taken funerals for granted as just something we do when someone passes away, going without these rituals robs us of a very important step within the grief process.

“Every culture has its own customs and its own rituals. For us, as African-Americans, ours is rooted deeply in how we celebrate people when they are born and how we celebrate people when they pass,” psychotherapist and author of Mind Your Mental Health: 21 Empower Stories Of Growth & Healing, Jocelyn Gavin-Lane told MadameNoire. “For some of us, funerals are like mini family reunions. You get to see people you haven’t seen in a long time, even though it’s over grief. Having members of the community stop by is very important to us and our culture.”

And as Gavin-Lane points out, it’s not just the ceremony that some are forced to miss out on, but also the social elements that help us to navigate loss.

“Every element we use culturally has a social connection. It’s being with other people, sharing food with other people, playing cards, whatever your thing is for your family,” said Gavin-Lane. “All of that is surrounded by having that social connection. When we’re not able to do that as a result of COVID-19, it can cause some real stress.”

We know that the stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. However, this new normal also appears to have added a new step: guilt. Gavin-Lane explained that relatives who are unable to hold or attend services are often plagued by feelings of guilt in addition to being overwhelmed by guilt due to the fact that some were unable to be there for loved ones in their last moments.

“You’re not just mourning the loss of your loved one, but you’re mourning your inability to be together with your community and the connections that you’re used to having. It becomes traumatic,” said LCSW and author of The State of Black Girls, Marline Francois-Madden.

Working through grief while under quarantine can feel impossible, but there are strategies and tools that can be implemented to help make your days a little less dark:

Mindful meditation

“Practicing mindfulness activities can be very helpful,” Francois-Madden advised. “One of the things I like to recommend for people is something called a body scan meditation. You’re just bringing awareness to your body from your toes to your head.”

Knowing your triggers

“Be mindful of what triggers you. If you lost your spouse and you’re going through social media and you see pictures people have posted with their spouses, that may trigger you.”

Finding support groups

“There’s a website called griefshare.org. Local grief support groups are helpful. Everything is virtual now,” she added. “Connect with people who are going through similar things. Often times, people feel more connected, in those moments, to people who are going through the same thing.”

Changing scenery

“Try not to be in one room all of the time,” advised Gavin-Lane. “If you’re in one room before lunch, go to be in another room after lunch.”

Virtually gathering with loved ones

“Zoom meetings with your friends can help you not to feel so isolated,” said Gavin-Lane. “It’s good to see people’s faces. I have a couple of friends and we have dinner parties. We cook the same thing. Everybody has their own wine and we have nice little talks.”

Scheduling

“Schedule your days,” said Gavin-Lane. “And make intentional time for self-care. It’s good to have a schedule so you don’t get caught up in doing nothing, which can bring on bouts of depression.”