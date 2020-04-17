Stacey Abrams Is Confident She Would Be An “Excellent” Choice As Joe Biden’s VP

Stacey Abrams is seeking the Vice President position alongside Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, making her intentions known during a recent interview with Elle Magazine.

“Yes. I would be honored,” she began. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities.”

“I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” she continued.

Abrams has remained a pivotal voice regarding voter suppression, income equality and health disparities that Black communities face. Though she lost the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia, Abrams has not lost sight of her future in advocacy and politics and urges the dismantling of systemic oppression and racism.

Abrams says that while she was stung by her gubernatorial loss it taught her multiple valuable lessons.

“I’ve learned that failure is not permanent,” she said. “My responsibility is to not let failure dissuade me from my core obligations. Sometimes we pursue a challenge thinking it is about our victory, but we don’t know the true purpose until later. Not becoming governor of one state gave me the opportunity to launch a national network in 20 states [to fight for fair elections]. We are helping reform democracy in places where it was broken and battered. We are fixing access to a census that the president of the United States tried to destroy.”

“I may not have won the office, but what I was able to earn for the causes I serve has been extraordinary, and beyond anything I could have imagined. Apparently, I’m a really good loser,” she said.

Abrams is heavily louded as a possible running mate for Biden’s campaign, along with other leading political women such as Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Women’s advocacy groups are vying to hold the former Vice President accountable after he pledged to pick a woman as his running mate during a March 15 debate against his then opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The former gubernatorial candidate said she understands what’s at stake and is ready to get to work.

“The VP’s job is to be chief lieutenant and partner by taking on the roles and responsibilities assigned to you by the president,” Abrams said. “My responsibility is to be ready to do the job—to have the core capacities that are embedded in the role. I am able to stand effectively as a partner, to execute a vision, and to serve the vision of the president.”