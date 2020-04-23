Beauty Of 5: Vivify Body & Co Skin Frosting Is The Delicious, Hydrating Treat Your Dry Skin Craves

Cold weather is tough on skin, and during the winter months, you may begin to wonder why your go-to skin moisturizer isn’t working as well as it does during times of the year when the weather is warmer. It’s not all in your head, sometimes lotion isn’t enough.

“Lotion is a thin blend of water, emulsifiers, and oils. Lotion is lighter and non-greasy. The skin absorbs it faster,” YaYa Simuel, founder of Vivify Body & Co told MadameNoire. “Lotion’s water-based formula will not moisturize as much, doesn’t contain many nutrients, or stay on the skin very long.”

Even though we’re technically now in Spring, you’ve likely brought the past season’s dehydrated skin into the new one, and to combat extreme dryness you should opt for heavier formulas such as body butter or skin cream.

“Body butters are a blend of butters and oils. Body butters have a thicker, creamier consistency, and may also take slightly longer to be absorbed by the skin,” Simuel explained. “Body butter seals in moisture and is much richer in vitamins, omega fatty acids, and antioxidants. A little goes a long way.”

Tumeric & Lemon

The Tumeric & Lemon Skin Frosting is comprised of turmeric, lemon, neem oil, ginger, and tea tree oil. In addition to helping to brighten and even skin tones, this blend is designed to treat acne and eczema.