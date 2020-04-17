How Quarantine Is Improving My Relationship With My Parents

Like many of us, I can’t see my parents right now. They are both over the age of 65 (sorry to share that mom and dad!) and so they are in that high risk group. I’ve been feeling fine but I could be an asymptomatic carrier and so I just can’t risk infecting them. So I haven’t seen my parents since quarantine started. Actually, since long before then because we don’t live in the same city. We had a visit planned for mid March but, as you can imagine, that was cancelled.

My relationship with my parents before was fine. We got along. I tried to speak to them every week on the phone—I’d succeed with my mom but it was harder to reach my dad because he works. But nobody could say we were dysfunctional or estranged. However, I don’t think I focused enough on those relationships. I was so consumed with this busy part of my life—chasing my dreams and having an active social life and traveling and going to cool events. I squeezed phone calls and time with my parents in when it was convenient. But this pandemic and this quarantine have changed the way I view and treat those relationships, for the better.

I’m protective of them

I’m deeply protective of my parents now. I’ve always known they were getting older. I’ve always known they were fragile, physically. But now there is this virus that is out to get their specific age group and I’m really facing the fact that they are mortals and won’t live forever and I feel so protective of them.