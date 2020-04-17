Strange Dreams You May Be Having Right Now

People have been reporting having more dreams than usual, and very strange ones at that. I’m not surprised, seeing as, during our waking ours, we are processing way more information than we usually do from what we see on the news, and very different types of information than we typically take in. There is this post-apocalyptic feeling in the air. We are hearing stories we struggle to believe are real. We are facing fears we can’t believe we need to face in the year 2020.

When we are awake, we don’t always have time to process all we take in. We have work to do and meals to make and kids to tutor and things like that. And if we can’t fully process information during the day, you know when we do it? At night. When we are asleep. In our dreams, and perhaps in our nightmares. Of course dreams and nightmares are strange things because they, in a way, reveal the truth about how we feel because our defenses are down but in another way confuse us, because they can be very disorganized and disorienting. You’re not the only one if you’ve been having these types of dreams.



via GIPHY

Needing help you can’t get

You may dream of needing some sort of help you can’t get. Like feeling threatened in some way, seeing a police officer, yelling for his help, and having no voice come out of your mouth. It may play out in a variety of scenarios, but many of us do currently feel that, there are leaders and people who could be able to help us who just aren’t right now.