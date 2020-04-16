“The Music Is F*cking Everybody Up.” T.I. & Tiny Say Derogatory Raps From Women Are Affecting Love And Relationships

T.I. and Tiny have certainly undergone more than their fair share of relationship trauma. And they’re not shy about talking about all they’ve endured. It’s nice that they’ve managed to come to some type of understanding and make their marriage work.

Given their own experience, the two felt comfortable speaking about the way people in today’s society view love and relationships on T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously.

T.I. asked the question, “Do you think that today’s music and pop culture in general has anything to do with how people think about relationships and marriage?”

Of course it does. We all know that we are molded, shaped and influenced by our environments. And pop culture is a dominating force.

I think Tiny got the sense that that’s what T.I. was trying to ask and she responded like this, “I think yeah it can be a distraction because you know there’s a lot of h*es and b****** …like there’s no real love in the songs.”

Then T.I. said, “Y’all don’t wanna hear that s***, listen man I’ve seen more girls sing the most derogatory raps.”

Tiny chimed in with, “Everybody’s getting away from the love, the music is f*cking everybody up.”

T.I., who seemed to be focused solely on women in music said, “The way that y’all [women] gravitate to– and I would also add that you say you want a certain type of man, but you continuously allow yourself to be attracted to the antithesis.”

Tiny said that she warns her daughters about gravitating toward “bad boys” but that’s what they want at this stage in their lives. She believes that as they get older and have been “dogged out” by men they’ll change their ways.

To that, I’d ask what type of man does T.I. classify himself? And beyond the women who are rapping about sexual empowerment and not being stressed out about a man, has he made similar commentary about the derogatory messages his male peers have had to offer about women—both on and off wax?

I want to know what type of man Tiny thinks she married? Did being publicly and repeatedly humiliated by her own husband cause her to want to change her ways? Only she can answer that. But I do wonder whether she recognizes the fact that more often than not children don’t do what you say, they do what you do.

I really think T.I. and Tiny have good intentions. I think they’re having these conversations in an attempt to spark dialogue and perhaps even change within the culture. But the lack of self-awareness, self-examination and general reflection makes it hard to take what they say seriously when it comes to healthy relationships.

You can watch a clip of this podcast in the video below.