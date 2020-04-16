Rosario Dawson And Boyfriend Cory Booker Are Quarantined Separately

In the past, we’ve written about exes and folks with complicated relationships who are quarantined together as we ride out the effects of this global pandemic.

But we didn’t consider that couples who are currently still dating might be separated from their loved ones.

That’s the case for actress Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dawson said that while the time apart has been difficult, it was necessary.

“We are so many thousands of miles apart. It’s so challenging.”

Dawson is taking care of her high-risk parents while Booker is continuing to work in Washington, D.C.

“My dad is 6’1 and still in the 120s weight wise. But he’s four months cancer free, pancreatic cancer. So it’s been a long journey this past year. We’re just in our gratitude. If we were that moment where he was going back and forth for his chemo in the middle of this quarantine, that would be really scary. But luckily it’s just about being here and trying to feed him six meals a day, trying to get him to gain some weight. So I’ve just been on nursing duty. That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package,” she said.

The couple were supposed to have the “longest vacation ever” this month. But those plans have been placed on hold for the foreseeable future.

“He’s been campaigning the whole year and it was just only a couple of months since we started dating. So we’ve not really had a really good chunk of time together because of our work and our family and all the other things,” she explained. “It ended up being what was supposed to be our longest time together, [is] now our longest period apart from each other. So, that’s definitely been really challenging.”

When asked about when she thought they’d be able to see one another again, Dawson said it was supposed to be the summer but even those plans are uncertain.

“We just gotta make really careful decisions about moving… Both of my parents are high risk, so I just want to do anything and everything we can in this next year or year and a half, whatever period it is, of just being as safe as possible,” she said. “It’s hard to think about when we are going to be flying again and doing anything that was planned. Like plans, what are those? We’re just taking it every day at a time.”

In the meantime, the couple have been connecting through the television.

“We’ve been watching Briarpatch and kind of catching up with each other on it, and different shows,” she said. “[I’ve been] trying to catch him on the press that he’s doing and spread the information that he has for folks to get access to funds and benefits from the stimulus package. And continuing to push for the Census and other things together.”