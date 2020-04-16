Why COVID-19 Has Couples Rethinking Parenthood

Millennials were already the generation challenging traditional family values and the notion of the nuclear family, long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. We aren’t getting married as much as previous generations did and we aren’t reproducing at the same rate, and if we do have kids, we are waiting until we are older because we feel we have the right to build our careers and have our individual experiences first. You could say we are a generation who isn’t huge on kids. And pressuring people to have kids is very taboo in our demographic. It’s no longer the childless who get scorned but those who speak about parenthood like it’s the end all, be all to human existence. We are passed that by now, right?

So if we were already feeling that way about parenthood when the world was stable(ish), you can only imagine how our tone surrounding parenthood may have shifted since the economy shut down and we were all instructed to hide in our homes for fear of a virus. I’ve been hearing the whispers and the rather loud conversations about parenthood. Couples are changing their minds. Even though this pandemic is not permanent and pandemics are not the way of the world, it’s easy to see how the experience has people rethinking whether or not they want children.

Lost income is worse with family

We’re already sweating losing income when we only have ourselves to care for. We’re over here stressed because maybe now, due to a salary cut, we’ll only put aside $300 a month instead of our goal of $700. Then we are reminded that if we had children to feed, we would be in the red right now–our bank accounts would be decreasing during this time.