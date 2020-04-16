Lavish Habits I’m Regretting During This Pandemic

I can’t be the only one cursing the way I used to live now that our finances are threatened? I can’t be the only one looking back at some of my habits, shaking my head, and saying, “I should be ashamed of myself” now that we’re facing salary cuts and straight up job loss. I can’t be the only one with these terrible feelings of guilt now that I need to make every can of food in my kitchen count and I used to not take leftovers home from restaurants. I know I’m not. We are all rethinking the way that we spend and live now. How could we not? Even if you have lots of savings, it may suddenly not seem like much if you lose your job during a time when nobody is hiring (except for some rare companies) and getting more income will be tough for…who knows how long! Even if your job seems stable for now, you have no idea what turn this economy could take, and who could be considered “non-essential personnel” at any minute.

We all want as much stability–as much of a financial cushion–as possible. And so, it can make us feel guilty for any dollar we perceive as “wasted” in the past. But we can’t be too hard on ourselves. There was no way anybody could know this could happen. And you needed to live. You needed to experience things and treat yourself. At the time, based on your income, that didn’t seem irresponsible. But now, if you’re like me, then you’re kicking yourself for these old lavish habits. via GIPHY Throwing away food Now, I look at one quarter of a grilled cheese sandwich, a tiny cup of soup, and a third a can of beans and go, “That’s a meal! Don’t throw that away.” But I used to toss out odd, small portions of miscellaneous food that was still perfectly good to eat. Now, I would see those leftovers as the things that saved me from having to visit the store–where the virus could be–today.