Thinking Of Texting Your Ex? Here Are Some Things To Do While Quarantined Instead

Earlier this month, Gayle King spoke candidly about what it’s like to be single during quarantine and many found her words to be deeply honest and relatable.

“I’m single. And honest to God guys, I have never minded being single because my life is so full. I get to go to a lot of stuff. I know a lot of great people,” said King. “So, I’ve never minded, but this is something… But now that this is sort of it, it feels very, very daunting and actually very, very scary to me. Because I just think, there’s no end in sight. That’s what’s so troubling about this. There’s no end in sight to it.”

A quick scroll through social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook will reveal that some have sought to put an end to the discomfort by opting to isolate with people with whom they recognize they have no future. And while this may sound like an innocent extended sleepover, life coach Erica Shuler and author of Are You The Toxic One In The Relationship? advises that these shut-ins will do more harm than good.

“There’s a serious disruption in people’s lives and routines right now,” Shuler said. “Now that they’re home, their minds are idle. Some people are home by themselves and their minds are wandering. Many go back to the familiar. They go back to what they’re used to and go back into situations that could possibly be unhealthy for them because it’s familiar and they’ve never dealt with it completely. They’ve never healed from it.”

While isolating with an ex and rekindling old feelings may be romanticized on social media and may even feel good at the moment, Shuler advised that there will be significant consequences in the long run.

“When you’re broken, you’re living in the house with someone just for entertainment and it can cause more pain to self.”

While there’s nothing that can replace human companionship, Shuler recommends engaging in personal development to make the time more meaningful. The goal is to leave quarantine better off than you were when it started. According to Shuler, this can look like indulging in your favorite hobbies, but it can also look like self-work.

“Get active. If you want to start a business, now is the time to focus on that. If you have past issues from previous relationships or even issues with your family, now is the time to journal and to really see what’s going on with you. That way, when you’re able to come out and be around someone else, you can be healed or working towards something different. It’s a great time for personal development and prayer, see what you can do to better yourself.”