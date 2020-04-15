Source Claims Jussie Smollett And One Of The Osundairo Brothers Were Romantically Involved

It seems that the Jussie Smollett saga will never end. And just as the ousted actor was backing his way back to social media (with his comment section turned off), there has been a new development in his case… or personal life.

The new report, from Page Six, alleges that the “Empire” star and his alleged attacker Amimbola “Abel” Osundairo were more than friends.

An insider told Page Six, “They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits].”

The insider said that the bathhouse records may be subpoenaed in Smollett’s upcoming trial.

Both Abel and his brother Ola, who have alleged that Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, said that they ae not gay.

They sued Smollett’s lawyers Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos after they insinuated that Smollett and Osundario had a sexual relationship on “Good Morning America.”

The brothers claimed that the comments put both them and their family, in Nigeria, at risk. In Nigeria, being homosexual is punishable by 14 years in prison and death by stoning if a person is married.

But a judge dismissed the defamation suit last month.

The Neighborhood Talk corroborated Page Six’s report. They claimed that a source of theirs confirmed the relationship between Smollett and Osundairo.

While the brothers claimed Smollett paid them to carry out the attack against him, Smollett has maintained that he did not pay the brothers to stage the crime.