10 Ways Quarantine Life May Test Your Relationship

34 mins ago  |  
By Jazmine Denise
1 of 10

Sad afro woman sitting on a bed and drinking coffee

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

Just two weeks into the COVID-19 quarantine, attorneys reported that divorce inquiries had spiked by nearly 50 percent. While this is likely an extreme reaction to being locked in with a spouse — and these couples were likely on their last leg before the pandemic hit American soil — quarantine and social distancing can be hard on couples in healthy and solid relationships as well. Here are ten ways quarantine life may test your relationship.

Less time to cool off

All couples have disagreements, but being quarantined leaves little time and space to cool off after those disagreements. With the exception of taking a drive or a quick walk, there aren’t many outlets available.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN