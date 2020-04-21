10 Ways Quarantine Life May Test Your Relationship

Just two weeks into the COVID-19 quarantine, attorneys reported that divorce inquiries had spiked by nearly 50 percent. While this is likely an extreme reaction to being locked in with a spouse — and these couples were likely on their last leg before the pandemic hit American soil — quarantine and social distancing can be hard on couples in healthy and solid relationships as well. Here are ten ways quarantine life may test your relationship.

Less time to cool off

All couples have disagreements, but being quarantined leaves little time and space to cool off after those disagreements. With the exception of taking a drive or a quick walk, there aren’t many outlets available.