“I Like The Girl” Queen Latifah Reveals Her Celebrity Crush On “Red Table Talk”

For years people have speculated about Queen Latifah’s sexuality. And while I think things are clear, she is a private person who has said time and time again that she does not discuss her personal life. And for as many decades as she’s been in the industry, it’s a vow she’s upheld.

Over the years, there have been pictures of her with other women. When she attended a Gay Pride event in Long Beach, she called the audience her people. There have been images of her with women, including her current alleged partner Eboni Nichols.

Still, Latifah has always reminded us, “I’ve never dealt with the question of my personal life in public. It’s just not gonna happen.”

But if you’re paying attention, you might pick up on a couple of hints.

Today, Latifah, in addition to the rest of the cast of the hit film Girls Trip virtually joined Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” for a bit of girl talk. And naturally, girl chat has to include a discussion of crushes.

Tiffany Haddish: Have you guys seen “The Witcher” on Netflix. Yeah Henry Cavel. He can get it as a witcher. I’ll be a witch and he can come hunt me. Wait a minute, we didn’t hear who La’s celebrity crush is.

Regina: La and I been talking and we got the same one. It’s Will Smith.

Queen: I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model.

Jada: You’re talking about Adriana Lima. She’s a cutie.

Queen: That’s my crush. She’s um hm hm. She got fire. I like her.

Later, Latifah took the conversation to a much deeper level discussing what she’s stocked up on since the pandemic hit the U.S. and how it’s caused her to reflect.

Queen: I immediately stocked up on food, bullets, I ain’t gon front. Everything is locked and loaded around here. Queen got to handle the castle around here.

Jada: I’m surprised you ain’t say that was the first thing you stocked up on.

Queen: I was trying to show some growth and now show some growth and not be as Newark as I normally can be. I been cooking a lot. I didn’t realize I could even cook like that. Baking chicken and making mashed potatoes from scratch. HonestIy, I’ve been cooking and cleaning so much, I’ve literally stopped and praised my ancestors for all of the back-breaking work that they did.

My great-grandmother she kept house. She was basically a housekeeper. She took care of the kids, cooked, cleaned. Out of 365 days, I think she worked 350 something days. And she made $209. When I start kind of getting in a way about things, that knowledge sort of hits me and it makes me change my perspective.

You can watch the full conversation, which is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, in the video below.