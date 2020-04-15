2020 ESSENCE Festival Canceled Due To COVID-19

For months, we’ve all been speculating about the timeline of when our lives will be back to “normal” or when we’ll be able to go outside and do the things we loved.

And the answer to that is TBD.

For now, a staple event for the Black community is officially canceled for 2020.

According to ESSENCE.com, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has been officially canceled due to COVID-19.

Yesterday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended that no large events take place in the city for the rest of 2020.

ESSENCE supports the decision and today made one of their own.

“After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture live experience – and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021.”

In lieu of the in-person event, there will be a ESSENCE Festival of Culture: The Virtual Edition to take place over the July 4 weekend. The digital event will take place over several days. Funds raised from the event will benefit the city of New Orleans, who has partnered with ESSENCE for the past 26 years.

The virtual event will allow women across the world to participate in interactive, live opportunities to be inspired, empowered, entertained and transformed as they enter a new economic, spiritual and wellness journey ahead.

ESSENCE initially hoped that the festival would be postponed to the fall. But according to their website, “current information and projections by public health officials and agencies have made it increasingly clear that any large-scale events this year could potentially and unnecessarily put attendees and surrounding communities at risk.”

With the Black community dying disproportionately from the effects of the virus, the cancellation makes the most moral sense for the sake of festival attendees as well as the people of Louisiana.

All tickets purchased for the festival will be refunded.

Mayor Cantrell showed her appreciation for ESSENCE, their partnership and the decision to cancel the event.

“ESSENCE and the City of New Orleans have a partnership that thrives in good times and is made even stronger in challenging times,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We share an uncompromised commitment to the best interest of our local community and our tourist community, and the priorities right now are providing support to those who have been affected by the disproportionate impact of the pandemic here in New Orleans and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our great city in 2021 for the return of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to once again helping to create such an unmatched and magical experience.”