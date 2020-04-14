Student Sues Liberty University Over Their Handling Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

On March 24, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. opened the school up to 5,000 students after Spring Break. By March 30, according to The New York Times, a dozen students were sick, showing symptoms of COVID-19 and one even tested positive for the virus. (At the time, test results for the other students had not returned yet.)

One student was so concerned about the fallout that he wrote in an e-mail, “I’m not allowed to talk to you because I’m an employee here…we need help to go home.”

It was a sh*t show. One that put students, faculty and even residents of Lynchburg, Virginia at risk.

Now, according to The Hill, students aren’t just sending panicked e-mails anymore. They’re filing lawsuits.

A student is suing the school over its response to coronavirus, seeking refunds of thousands of dollars in tuition paid for the spring semester.

The unidentified student, who is being publicly called Student A to avoid retaliation and harassment, accuses the school and Falwell of downplaying the crisis and refusing to refund fees for school services that are no longer available.

The lawsuit reads, “Liberty University is, in a very real sense, profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic—keeping its campus and campus services ‘open’ as a pretext to retain Plaintiff’s and the other Class members’ room, board and campus fees, despite no longer having to incur the full cost of providing those services, all the while putting students’ finances and health at risk.”

Liberty, like schools of all levels, moved all of its classes online. But the campus was open for students to return to their dorms and use the dining hall and other facilities.

The lawsuit continues, “Liberty’s decision to tell its students that they could remain on campus to continue to use their housing, meal plans, parking, and the benefits of the services and activities for which their fees paid, was not only illusory and empty—because there were no more on-campus classes—but it was also extremely dangerous and irresponsible.”

Falwell said the decision was to help students who had nowhere to go for the rest of the school year.

Before he re-opened the school, according to The New York Times, Falwell assured Lynchburg Mayor, Treney Tweedy that the school would not fully reopen.

Falwell, an outspoken religious conservative and Trump supporter, had questioned the impact of the pandemic and blamed the media for stirring fear. Last week, the school obtained criminal arrest warrants for two journalists who visited the campus to document the university’s response.

Today, the university officially responded to the lawsuit saying it had no merit. They noted, they were offered $1,000 credit to students who decided to move off of campus housing.

“Liberty University has tirelessly attempted to balance the needs of students, employees, and the community as it has navigated through the unprecedented health challenges presented by COVID-19,” the school said in a statement. “We have also taken into account the economic impact and legal rights of all the parties involved. While it’s not surprising that plaintiff class action attorneys would seek to profit from a public health crisis, we don’t believe this law firm or its single client speaks for the vast majority of our students.”