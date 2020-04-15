10 People You’ll Definitely Want To Unfollow By The End Of This Pandemic

Social distancing might be keeping us apart, but social media leaves us connected more than ever before. As a result of COVID-19, our social media use has increased dramatically and it often feels as though we are all confined to one large digital living room in which folks are speaking loudly, a lot of times over one another, and it’s getting increasingly more difficult to sift through all of the noise. It was only a matter of time before we all started to get on each other’s nerves, but there are some that I think we can all agree are irritating our collective soul. Thankfully, most platforms have lovely mute and unfollow functions to make our lives a bit easier. Here are ten people you’ll definitely want to unfollow before we’re we’re allowed back outside. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

People who get carried away with conspiracy theories

At this point, I think we have all grown weary of people who insist on running with outlandish conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19. Whether it’s the theory that 5G towers are the cause of the virus or the one the says that the virus is a hoax put on by the government to get Donald Trump re-elected, we are all tired of hearing them.