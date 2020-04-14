Diamond Believes Carlton Pretends To Want Her Back So He’ll Be Cast On Season 2 Of “Love Is Blind”

If you were wondering why Carlton Morton, from “Love is Blind” continued to do so much in regards to his ex-fiancee Diamond Jack, we may have an answer for you.

As we reported earlier, Carlton was doing the most of social media. Posting pleas for Diamond to speak to and forgive him. He even solicited the help of his Instagram followers to message her on his behalf. But Diamond said that Carlton is playing a game of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde.

While he’s doing all of this campaigning on Instagram, he hadn’t made any effort to contact her before the show became popular and the reunion aired.

In an interview with TMZ, Diamond shared that Carlton only started sharing these “feelings” for her after he saw how well the show performed on Netflix.

“I feel like it might be other reasons for why he’s doing this. You have to remember this was taped in 2018. He did apologize in 2018. But after that apology I haven’t heard anything from him. He never texted me saying he was still in love with me, or that he missed me, or how beautiful I am. None of this came about until after the show aired.”

Diamond shared that she believes Carlton is doing so much because he’s making a case for being on the second season of the show.

She told TMZ, “I feel like there might be other reasons why he’s doing this.” She believes that Carlton is trying to join the second season.

In fact, in his interview, he told TMZ, that he is open to dating men and women on the second season.

“I want to find love. I love Kinetic Content, they’re the production company that found me and gave me a chance to even find love. I’ve been reached out to by several companies and when I tell them my truth, they’re like this doesn’t work for our show. And I’m like, ‘Why don’t you want someone that’s truthful on your show?’ Kinetic has totally made me comfortable and taken care of me. I would love to work with them again and find love.

There are producers and show creators who who want for me to almost spin off into getting my own situation where guys and girls fight for my love.”

At the end of the interview, they asked Carlton what he would say to Diamond if she were listening. He said, “I love you. Unconditionally. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is everything that we were fighting for in this social experiment. I just—in my heart—didn’t feel like the fight was over yet. So that’s why I continuously reached out and tried to make things right.”

Baby, if nothing else, Carlton is a salesman.

Thankfully, Diamond has seen the light and recognized that she deserves better.