Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal Baby Number 3’s Gender — And Of Course There’s Dancing

In a time when we could all use some joy and happiness, Ciara and Russell Wilson just showered our Twitter timelines with a dose, as they revealed the gender of their expectant baby.

Ciara uploaded a photo of her and Russell with baby Future and daughter Sienna in a yard lined with beautiful palm trees that’s making us all miss the outdoors even more, as they prepped to shoot confetti from two cannons which would announce whether the pair is having a son or daughter. Asked what they want the baby to be, little Future said a boy while Sienna wished for a girl. Ciara then asked Russell who replied, “You know what I want it to be.” When he turned the question on Ciara, she said “Whatever God has for us.”

Judging from the reaction to the blue confetti which exploded from each of their guns, it looks like what God wanted for the Wilsons is truly what they wanted as well. Though you can see baby Si Si is not as thrilled as her big brother who took off running with a growl of joy with his stepdad after the big reveal. No one’s reaction is better than Ciara’s however, who, true to form, had a full on dance break at the end of the cute video as she sang over and over “It’s a boy.”

Ciara and Russell revealed they were expecting their second child together in January, with the 34-year-old soon-to-be mother of three posting a stunning photo of her bare belly atop a stone wall in Turks and Caicos. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in April 2017. Ciara’s son Future was born in 2014 from her previous relationship with the rapper of the same name.