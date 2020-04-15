RHOA: Why Is Dennis Trying To Punish Porsha For Reacting To His Infidelity?

It’s always interesting when people try to tell people how to react to the things that hurt them. Despite doing the absolute most to reconcile after it was revealed that he cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant with their daughter, it seems Dennis still has a chip on his shoulder from the consequences that came as a result of his actions. In fact, it seems he is trying to punish his fiancée for her reaction to his betrayal.

On Sunday night’s episodes of RHOA, the couple discussed Dennis moving back into Porsha’s home. As you may recall, he was asked to leave after she discovered his infidelity. Since the two are re-engaged, Porsha asked him about potentially moving back in, reasoning that, eventually, they’re going to need to live under one roof as a family. Dennis, however, made it clear he has no intention of moving his things back into her home.

“I’m here every Sunday. I’m here as much as I can,” he said. “All my stuff is somewhere else. I’m not bringing all of my stuff back here.”

Completely overlooking the fact that it was his actions which led to him being asked to leave, he added, “You want me to be out here all of the time and that can’t happen. I understand that this is where my family is but I’m not about to move all of my stuff back in here and then you get mad and put all of my sh-t out.”

Porsha attempted to reason with Dennis, explaining why she put him out of her own before. Still, he stuck to his guns.

“You ain’t have to throw me out this motherf-cker,” he said. “I’m doing what I can to compromise.”

The power struggle over where to live has been an issue in their relationship since day one; however, as the conversation continued, it was obvious that Dennis is just salty that his actions had consequences. He proceeded to complain that their wedding date came and went with no ceremony.

“All of my people keep asking me, ‘When is the wedding date? I ain’t get no wedding invitation. Y’all supposed to be getting married on New Year’s Eve 2020,”” he went on.

“We would have, Dennis, but we’ve been going through a lot lately,” Porsha retorted. “I felt like I would have PJ, plan a wedding, but it went in reverse. It was have PJ, cheat, and break up and now we’re trying to go back and figure it out.”

The uncomfortable conversation lingered, and in the same fashion that Dennis showed resistance about moving in, he pushed back against the idea of having a formal wedding ceremony.

“I’m not doing no wedding,” said Dennis, to which Porsha replied:

“You wanted to have a baby shower and do it up big. You wanted to have a wedding and do it up big and now that you have done something to me and you feel that other people may be judging or whatnot, now you want to close off the wedding to people?”

It’s interesting that Dennis went to such dramatic lengths to reconcile only to turn around and shoot down her efforts to move forward with their relationship and engagement. It seems as though he has pent up resentment for how she reacted to him cheating on her while failing to take any real accountability or show any real remorse for betraying his fiancée. Nothing about his attitude suggests that he wouldn’t cheat again if given the right circumstances because he continues to operate as though he was the one who was done wrong instead of the other way around. Hopefully, they’re still hitting up Dr. Sherry for those couple’s therapy sessions because he still has a long way to go.

Check out clips from the episode and Porsha’s explanation for what’s going on in the video below.