National Bail Out Is Fighting To #FreeBlackMamas From Jail Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As we cling to our families for support during the coronavirus pandemic, National Bail Out, a Black-led advocacy group, has not forgotten about Black mothers who are in jail during this time.

The fact of the matter is, people in jail cannot practice safe social distancing, which means the spread of coronavirus can flourish, making it a breeding ground for the deadly disease. For those reasons, National Bail Out is working to bail Black moms out way before Mother’s Day this year. Their support for Black women has always been an ongoing service and last year on Mother’s Day, they came through for more than 300 Black moms and donated $1 million toward cash bailouts through their Free Black Mamas initiative.

In response to the #COVID19 global pandemic and in the spirit of freeing ourselves, we will begin bailing out Black mamas & caregivers NOW through May ー to ensure our people are alive, well and safe for Mother’s Day and beyond. #FreeBlackMamas — #FreeBlackMamas (@NationalBailOut) April 1, 2020

Bailouts are scheduled to happen along the next few weeks across the country in cities with large Black populations, including Atlanta, Philadelphia and surrounding areas of Washington, D.C.

According to a 2019 report from The Sentencing Project, Black women were imprisoned twice the rate of white women by 2017. Being jailed wrecks emotional and financial damage on families which can include the loss of a job, housing and often results in losing custody of their kids. More than 60 percent of women in prison have children younger than 18 and 3.8 percent are incarcerated while pregnant, according to The American Journal of Public Health.

Prisons, like office spaces and schools, are also looking to reduce the spread, and since shutting down prisons is not a viable option, across the country, states have quietly released some of their more at risk prisoners, like those with illnesses or the elderly.

Upon release, NBO also provides sustainable housing, transportation, legal clinics, and counsel to help clients with their cases, help with job placement, groceries and childcare. Their end goal is to eradicate pretrial detention and mass incarceration.

The National Bail Out is an organization fueled by lawyers, organizers, and activists dedicated to helping those most affected by mass incarceration, Black populations.

We know incarcerated Black folks are especially vulnerable to illness and even death during this novel outbreak. @NationalBailOut joins partners and comrades in demanding that our people be released from cages to #FlattenTheCurve. — #FreeBlackMamas (@NationalBailOut) April 1, 2020

If you’re interested in donating to help free Black jailed mothers during this pandemic, click here.