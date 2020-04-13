Michelle Obama Backs Initiative To Make Voting More Accessible Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Last week Michelle Obama encouraged voters to take precaution while participating in Wisconsin’s primary, where concerns mounted over the coronavirus.

Now, she’s calling on states to consider vote-by-mail initiatives, along with online registration and an expansion of early voting, backed by her organization When We All Vote, in order to increase voter participation and quell voter suppression as the pandemic continues to unfold.

“No American should have to choose between making their voice heard and staying safe,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, announcing the initiative to her supporters.

“We know that barriers to voting existed before this crisis, especially for young people and communities of color,” Obama said in a statement.

“Expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment – and they’re long overdue,” she continued.

“There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.”

Viral photos and videos capturing Wisconsin’s primary showed groups of voters lined up in close proximity, a far cry from social distancing measures enacted to prevent spreading the wildly contagious virus. Voters were left with little choices after the Supreme Court overruled Gov. Tony Evers’ call to postpone the primary due to the coronavirus.

“We all saw those lines of Wisconsin voters putting their health at risk to vote,” said adviser and friend Valerie Jarrett in a recent interview with Axios. Jarrett is also board chair of When We All Vote.

The call supports legislation backed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Ron Wyden, the outlet reports.

Obama’s initiative also fights back against Trump’s repeated dog whistle tweet from last week, which argued that vote by mail measures would heighten voter fraud and make it harder for Republicans to win seats in Washington and local elections.

As we know, voter suppression tactics have routinely been used to intimidate undeserved populations from exercising their voting rights including redlining, miscounting ballots, and access to accessible voting locations and equipment.

Everyone should have the right to vote safely, and we have the power to make that happen. This shouldn't be a partisan issue. https://t.co/gL38DpYEmu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 10, 2020

Both the former First Lady and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have used last week’s challenges in Wisconsin as an opportunity to weigh in on the nation’s voting climate.