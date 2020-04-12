Tyler Perry Covered The Grocery Bill For Seniors In New Orleans And Atlanta

Tyler Perry recognized the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the elderly population in a different way. Since their immune system is compromised, some grocery stores have opened early to allow seniors to come in and shop before the crowd arrives. Seniors in Atlanta and New Orleans received a pleasant surprise when Perry paid for their groceries last week.

According to CBS, the A Fall From Grace director covered the cost of groceries at 73 supermarkets, including 44 Kroger supermarkets in his hometown of Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans for shopping senior citizens.

“There are a lot of people who are really, really struggling right now and underprivileged and I wanted to go to the heart of where we are and what we need,” Perry told “CBS This Morning.”

Perry has also been personally affected by COVID-19. One his crew members, a hairstylist named Charles Gregory, died from the virus last week. While announcing his death, Perry urged black people to take the virus serious and adhere to social distancing and quarantining.

“Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus,” he wrote on Facebook. “Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others.”

He also pointed out that black people are disproportionately affected by the deadly virus.

“While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers,” he continued. “This thing is real, black people. I heard a black person say, ‘Black people don’t get it’. That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re being told to do.”