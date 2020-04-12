Here’s Five Things This Therapist Discusses With Her Clients With PTSD

During my time as a therapist, I have worked with many people who have post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD is defined as is “a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape or other violent personal assault.” After the traumatic event, the survivor experiences symptoms like flashbacks, sadness, hyperarousal, irritability, social isolation, heightened fear, anger and nightmares My clients have gone through years of trauma and during our time to together we focus on process their pain so they can feel empowered and shed the guilt and shame they have carried for years. Here’s a few things I discuss with my clients who have trauma.