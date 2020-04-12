Diddy Is Hosting A Dance-A-Thon To Benefit Healthcare Workers

Sean “Diddy” Combs is known for his signature dance moves and now he wants to share the dance floor with the world…virtually that is. The hip-hop mogul will be hosting a Dance-A-Thon today (April 12) via Instagram in order to raise money for healthcare workers in underserved communities.

“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon — the whole world is invited,” he said in his Instagram announcement. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”

The Bad Boy CEO has partnered with Direct Relief and has called on celebrities like Megan thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez, Swizz Beatz, Shaquille O’Neal, Alicia Keys, Drake, Will Smith, Chris Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Drake, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Ciara and many more to participate. All six of Diddy’s children will be participating as well.

Diddy also hosted a town hall meeting about the COVID-19 pandemic last week in Revolt TV. On State of Black America & The Coronavirus, Diddy moderated a discussion about his COVID-19 is significantly affecting the African-American communities. Panelists included Senator Kamala Harris, Angela Rye, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Van Jones Meek Mill and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

He also has been urging people to get involved and stay informed so we can help those in need as much as we can.

“Over the next few days I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers,” he said on Instagram. “If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all.”

COVID-19 has been killing African-Americans at a higher rate due us having more preexisting health conditions than other races.

“African-Americans have more of the underlying health conditions associated with fatality (among those with coronavirus); the heart disease, diabetes, asthma, obesity,” Dr. Jeanette Kowalik told BBC News.

Tune into the Dance-A-Thon today at 3 p.m EST via Diddy’s Instagram. Take a look at his Instagram announcements below.