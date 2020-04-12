Kevin Hart Is Feeding The Elderly In Philadelphia

The COVID-19 quarantine has significantly affected healthcare workers and the elderly. While hospital workers are working around the clock, eating is the last thing the have time to do. Most of the elderly have a compromised immune system so it’s been recommended that they don’t leave their homes. Many celebs have come to their aid and the latest one to lend a helping hand is funny man Kevin Hart.

The Jumanji has teamed up with TryHungry and their Hungry@Home initiative to bring meals to those in need.

“I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren’t able to leave the house or their jobs,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “Hungry@Home and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly.”

Hart isn’t the only one giving back to those affected by this quarantine. Power star Naturi Naughton partnered with two restaurants in her hometown of New Jersey to feed families who are facing financial hardship and lacking food. Naughton recognized that many children received two meals a day at school and since schools are shut down some families are struggling to provide three meals a day. Lizzo provided lunch for hospital workers across the country for hospitals in hometown of Detroit Boston, Houston, Minneapolis and California. Cardi B also donated plant-based meal replacement smoothies to New York City hospital workers. Rihanna hasn’t been donating free meals, but she has been focused on helping domestic violence victims due to the spike in incidents since the quarantine began. She recently donated $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund in Los Angeles, CA to help offer shelter, food and counseling to victims in need.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants continue to be the only business open across the country.