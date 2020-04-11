Sheree Whitfield’s Mother Has Been Found ‘Safe And Healthy’

Two days after calling for help regarding the search for her mother, Sheree Whitfield revealed that her mother has been found. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on Instagram that her 72-year-old mother Thelma Fergurson was located and is “safe and healthy.”

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” Whitfield’s post on Instagram said. “My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

Last week, she had released a statement saying Johnson had been missing since March 23rd.

“We want to thank everyone for the enormous amount of love, support and prayers that my family has received,” Whitfield told PEOPLE in a statement while searching for her mother. “Anyone who knows my mom, Thelma, knows that she is a free spirit who travels often and dances to the beat of her own drum. But, she has never been away this long without communicating with us.”

She said her mother was known to take vacations on her own without telling her family but had never gone weeks without communicating with her family.

Whitfield was hesitant to share such a private matter with the world initially but after two weeks searching she went public.

“I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Ferguson also made an appearance on RHOA during season 10 when Whitfield threw a disco-themed birthday party for her 70th birthday.

Whitfield has been open about her close relationship with her mother and calls her her hero.

“My mom is my hero; she always worked so hard to provide for me and our family,” she told Bravo after her mother’s birthday bash.