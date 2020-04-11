Rihanna Is Tired Of Fans Asking For Her Next Album While She’s Trying To ‘Save The World’

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016 and her fans have been itching for new music. Despite the cries for her ninth album, Rih has kept it under wraps while managing her Fenty beauty empire and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

While on Instagram Live last night (April 10), the 32-year-old had a few choice words for fans that are begging for new music while the world is in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic.

“If one of y’all motherf–kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!,” she said.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer has been focused on offering aid to those devastated by COVID-19. She has donated $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund in Los Angeles through her Clara Lionel Foundation to help domestic violence victims. Each week, 90 people are reportedly turned away from Los Angeles domestic violence shelters a week since the quarantine began. The monies will cover meals, housing and counseling for 90 victims for 10 weeks each. Since the quarantine began, there has been a spike in domestic violence across the world in the United States, France, New Zealand and other countries.

We spoke with Maribel Martinez-Gunter, Director of the Family Law and Immigration Unit at Manhattan Family Services, and she said due to heightened economic hardship, it is a difficult time for victims to leave their abusive relationships but they will know when the time is right.

“Victims of domestic violence are experts as to when is the right time because at that moment of departure is when there is a greater chance that the violence will escalate,” she said. “There’s a greater chance for fatalities. We are certainly not encouraging people to leave until they feel that they are ready and able to leave because there’s heightened danger in leaving.”

Due to domestic violence being on the rise, it looks like Rihanna is focused on the right thing.