New York City Schools May Be Closed The Rest Of The School Year

New York has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, there have been over 159,000 confirmed cases and over 7,000 deaths. There have been over 13,000 recoveries but the state has still been devastated by the pandemic. Due to this, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for New York City schools to be closed for the rest of the school year. He announced earlier today during a news conference that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. However, the decision is not final. It’s not official yet because Governor Andrew Cuomo has not signed off on it yet. A few hours after de Blasio made the announcement, Governor Cuomo clapped back saying that de Blasio doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision.

“He didn’t close them, and he can’t reopen,” Cuomo said according to NBC.

During Mayor de Blasio’s announcement, he said he feels it is necessary to keep the schools closed for the rest of the academic year in order to save lives.

“Lord knows, having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful,” Mayor de Blasio said according to The New York Times. “But I can also tell you, it’s the right thing to do.” He added, “It’s not an easy decision but it’s the right decision. It clearly will help us save lives.”

Since March 16th, over 1,800 schools in the five boroughs have been closed. After the closure, over 1.1 million students had to adjust to remote learning and over 175,000 tablets were distributed to students. If the schools remained closed, de Blasio plans to distribute another 240,000 devices.

Last week, Governor Cuomo announced that social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses will be in place until April 29th.