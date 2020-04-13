Missing The Movie Theatre? This Portable Projector Brings the Big Screen to You

Since it might be a minute before you see the inside of a movie theater again, it’s time to get creative and bring the big screen inside your four walls. If you want to go all out and relive date night at the movies, you have to gather up all the essentials. Get the popcorn going, round up some snacks that aren’t grossly overpriced, and turn on the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector.

This small but mighty projector looks like an iPhone, but it’s specially made to showcase crystal clear movies and pictures on any surface. That means you can put on a drive-in theater showing in your yard, upgrade your living room Netflix and Chill, or even watch something in the shower (if it’s that deep).

The 200-inch screen is a step up from any TV screen. For the same amount you’d pay for a TV, you can essentially buy this portable one for $279.99.

If you’re stuck on what to watch, you can access the Google Play Store directly from the projector or stream from Prima. From “Bad Boys For Life” or a guaranteed shirtless Vin Diesel in “Bloodshot,” there are plenty of options.

Considering that all the action takes place in 1080p HD on a 200-lumen bulb, it’s the perfect excuse to dim the lights and escape from the madness that’s outside right now.

Don’t take our word for it? We get it, but the pros at Nerd Techy think it’s too good to pass up. According to a tech guru, “At the end of the day, the Prima Projector is a very impressive little device … The fact is that when you compare it to other projectors of its size, it’s exceptionally powerful.”

Projectors typically cost an arm and a leg, which is why the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector is originally priced at $799. It costs a lot less than a professionally installed home theatre even at that price, so $279.99 is a deal. You can buy the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for a savings of 64 percent at the MadameNoire Shop today.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector – $279.99 See Deal

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.